Buy ABB India Ltd; target of Rs 1823: KRChoksey

KRChoksey is bullish on ABB India Ltd has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1823 in its research report dated January 16, 2018.
KRChoksey' research report on ABB India Ltd
Incorporated in 1988 through the merger of ASEA (1883) of Sweden and Brown Boveri & Cie (1891) of Switzerland, ABB is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids. The company serves customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally while being at the forefront of industrial digitsation, energy and fourth industrial revolutions. The company boasts of a prestigious clientele including PGCIL, ONGC, SAIL, IOCL, NTPC, Biocon, Kansai Nerolac and so on. ABB has 40 factories, 10 manufacturing locations and 22 sales & marketing offices in India with exports to over 100 countries. ABB’s order book stands at INR 121.30 bn (as of Sep 29, 2017) translating into a book-to-bill ratio of ~1.3x ttm.
OutlookWe have arrived a target price of INR 1,823, an upside potential of 21%. We have ‘BUY’ rating on the stock.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.