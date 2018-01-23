Buy ABB India Ltd; target of Rs 1823: KRChoksey

KRChoksey' research report on ABB India Ltd

Incorporated in 1988 through the merger of ASEA (1883) of Sweden and Brown Boveri & Cie (1891) of Switzerland, ABB is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids. The company serves customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally while being at the forefront of industrial digitsation, energy and fourth industrial revolutions. The company boasts of a prestigious clientele including PGCIL, ONGC, SAIL, IOCL, NTPC, Biocon, Kansai Nerolac and so on. ABB has 40 factories, 10 manufacturing locations and 22 sales & marketing offices in India with exports to over 100 countries. ABB’s order book stands at INR 121.30 bn (as of Sep 29, 2017) translating into a book-to-bill ratio of ~1.3x ttm.

Outlook

We have arrived a target price of INR 1,823, an upside potential of 21%. We have ‘BUY’ rating on the stock.

