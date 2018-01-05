Bull's Eye: Buy India Cements, Spice Mobility, VIP Clothing, BF Utilities, Patel Engg

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Sameet Chavan, Rakesh Bansal and Vijay Chopra battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking

Buy Lyka Labs with a stoploss at Rs 64.50 and target of Rs 78.50

Buy VIP Clothing with a stoploss at Rs 82 and target of Rs 96.50

Buy PG Electroplast with a stoploss at Rs 424 and target of Rs 476

Buy FDC with a stoploss at Rs 239.50 and target of Rs 264

Rakesh Bansal of RK Global

Buy Burnpur Cement with a stoploss at Rs 12.6 and target of Rs 20

Buy Compuage Infocom with a stoploss at Rs 42.8 and target of Rs 75

Buy JHS Svendgaard Laboratories with a stoploss at Rs 69.8 and target of Rs 81

Buy Spice Mobility with a stoploss at Rs 22.8 and target of Rs 28

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com

Buy BF Utilities with a stoploss at Rs 515 and target of Rs 550

Buy Hubtown with a stoploss at Rs 145 and target of Rs 165

Buy India Cements with a stoploss at Rs 185 and target of Rs 198