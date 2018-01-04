Bull's Eye: Buy India Cements, NOCIL, Compuage Infocom, OnMobile Global, Manali Petro

Rakesh Bansal of RK Global is of the view that one may buy Burnpur Cement with a target of Rs 20.
Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.
Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.
This week, Sameet Chavan, Rakesh Bansal and Vijay Chopra battle it out for top honours.
Below their top stock picks and analysis:
Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking
Buy Nava Bharat Ventures with a stoploss at Rs 156 and target of Rs 182
Buy Electrosteel Casting with a stoploss at Rs 39.4 and target of Rs 49
Buy Manali Petrochemicals with a stoploss at Rs 38.7 and target of Rs 47.5
Buy NOCIL with a stoploss at Rs 183 and target of Rs 218
Rakesh Bansal of RK Global
Buy Burnpur Cement with a stoploss at Rs 12.6 and target of Rs 20
Buy Compuage Infocom with a stoploss at Rs 42.8 and target of Rs 75
Buy Ujjivan Financial Services with a stoploss at Rs 379.8 and target of Rs 424
Buy BF Investments with a stoploss at Rs 369.9 and target of Rs 435
Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com
Buy India Cements with a stoploss at Rs 181 and target of Rs 193
Buy National Fertilizers with a stoploss at Rs 72 and target of Rs 82
Buy OnMobile Global with a stoploss at Rs 60 and target of Rs 68Buy Pidilite Industries with a stoploss at Rs 900 and target of Rs 930