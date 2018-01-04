App
Jan 04, 2018 08:27 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bull's Eye: Buy India Cements, NOCIL, Compuage Infocom, OnMobile Global, Manali Petro

Rakesh Bansal of RK Global is of the view that one may buy Burnpur Cement with a target of Rs 20.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Sameet Chavan, Rakesh Bansal and Vijay Chopra battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking

Buy Nava Bharat Ventures with a stoploss at Rs 156 and target of Rs 182

Buy Electrosteel Casting with a stoploss at Rs 39.4 and target of Rs 49

Buy Manali Petrochemicals with a stoploss at Rs 38.7 and target of Rs 47.5

Buy NOCIL with a stoploss at Rs 183 and target of Rs 218

Rakesh Bansal of RK Global

Buy Burnpur Cement with a stoploss at Rs 12.6 and target of Rs 20

Buy Compuage Infocom with a stoploss at Rs 42.8 and target of Rs 75

Buy Ujjivan Financial Services with a stoploss at Rs 379.8 and target of Rs 424

Buy BF Investments with a stoploss at Rs 369.9 and target of Rs 435

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com

Buy India Cements with a stoploss at Rs 181 and target of Rs 193

Buy National Fertilizers with a stoploss at Rs 72 and target of Rs 82

Buy OnMobile Global with a stoploss at Rs 60 and target of Rs 68

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stoploss at Rs 900 and target of Rs 930

