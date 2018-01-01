Brigade Enterprises gains 2% on 13 acre land acquisition for Rs 218 crore

Shares of Brigade Enterprises gained 2.5 percent in the early trade on Monday as it has bought 12.95 acre land for Rs 218 crore in Bengaluru.

The company through its wholly owned subsidiary Brigade Infrastructure and Power (BIPL) has acquired a prime property admeasuring 12.95 acre at

Yashwanthpur, North Bangalore for a consideration of Rs 218 crore from SABMiller India," as per company release.

This is property strategically located to develop an IT park.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 324.65 and 52-week low Rs 147.95 on 22 December, 2017 and 29 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 0.4 percent below its 52-week high and 118.55 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:20 hrs Brigade Enterprises was quoting at Rs 323.35, up Rs 7.45, or 2.36 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil