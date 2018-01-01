App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 01, 2018 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brigade Enterprises gains 2% on 13 acre land acquisition for Rs 218 crore

The company through its wholly owned subsidiary Brigade Infrastructure and Power (BIPL) has acquired a prime property admeasuring 12.95 acre at Yashwanthpur, North Bangalore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Brigade Enterprises gained 2.5 percent in the early trade on Monday as it has bought 12.95 acre land for Rs 218 crore in Bengaluru.

The company through its wholly owned subsidiary Brigade Infrastructure and Power (BIPL) has acquired a prime property admeasuring 12.95 acre at

Yashwanthpur, North Bangalore for a consideration of Rs 218 crore from SABMiller India," as per company release.

This is property strategically located to develop an IT park.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 324.65 and 52-week low Rs 147.95 on 22 December, 2017 and 29 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 0.4 percent below its 52-week high and 118.55 percent above its 52-week low.

graph_brigade

At 09:20 hrs Brigade Enterprises was quoting at Rs 323.35, up Rs 7.45, or 2.36 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.