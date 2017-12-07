Bombay Dyeing, FACT among over 100 stocks that rallied up to 15% after BSE ups circuit limit

Ansal Properties, Bombay Dyeing, Deccan Gold Mines, Liberty Shoes, Kamat Hotel, Aditya Birla Money, Soril Infra and FACT among over 100 stocks that rallied up to 15 percent on Wednesday after the BSE increased circuit limit from 5 percent to 10 percent and from 10 percent to 20 percent.

However, 63 Moons was the only major loser amongst them, losing 15 percent despite circuit limit revised from 5 percent to 20 percent. The reason for fall in the stock was that the Bombay High Court on Monday had upheld a previous order by Ministry of Corporate Affairs on its merger with NSEL.

The ministry had passed an order in February 2016 to merge National Spot Exchange with its parent firm. The merge’s intention was to recover dues of NSEL scam from 63 Moons. The company had challenged this merger order with NSEL in the higher court.

The BSE on Wednesday said as a part of review of the surveillance action, the circuit filters are revised in the various scrips that will be effective from December 07, 2017.

Scrips in T, Z, P, MT, ZP, ST and XT group will continue to attract a circuit filter of 5 percent or lower, it added.

The Exchange has increased circuit limit for 46 stocks from 2 percent to 5 percent, 12 stocks from 5 percent to 20 percent, 186 stocks from 5 percent to 10 percent and 139 stocks from 10 percent to 20 percent.

However, it reduced circuit limit for 3 stocks from 5 percent to 2 percent, 5 stocks from Rs 10 to Rs 5, 5 stocks from 20 percent to 10 percent and 5 stocks from 20 percent to 5 percent.