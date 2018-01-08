Bharat Forge hits record high as HSBC ups target on strong North America Class 8 truck orders

Bharat Forge shares hit a fresh record high of Rs 750 on Monday, rising 2 percent intraday after global brokerage house, HSBC raised target price on strong North America Class 8 truck orders.

HSBC has retained its Buy rating on the stock with increased target price at Rs 820 from Rs 775 per share as stronger order inflows are likely to impact Bharat Forge earnings favourably, but rupee appreciation against US dollar should partially offset the gains.

N America Class 8 truck sales are firmly placing CY18 to be another year of builds growth, it said.

N America Class 8 trucks segment accounts for 20 percent of Bharat Forge standalone revenue.

HSBC said the bullishness is also based on expectations of strong improvements in global capex cycle.

North America Class 8 truck orders increased sharply by 77 percent in December to 37,200 units, compared to 21,061 units reported in year-ago month.

Even on month-on-month basis, the truck orders jumped 15 percent compared to 32,387 units in November.

At 11:47 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 746.85, up Rs 11.60, or 1.58 percent on the BSE.