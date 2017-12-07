App
Dec 07, 2017 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BASF India gains 2% on A1+ rating for its commercial paper by rating agency

The credit rating agency, India Ratings and Research Private has assigned A1+ rating for commercial paper programme of Rs 750 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of BASF India gained 2.5 percent intraday Thursday as it has received A1+ rating for its commercial paper programme.

India Ratings and Research Private is a Fitch Group company.

Instrument with this rating are considered to have very strong degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations and carry lowest credit risk.

This is addition to the credit rating of A1+ awarded to the company by CRISIL for commercial paper programme.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,075 and 52-week low Rs 1,025 on 22 November, 2017 and 07 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 2.94 percent below its 52-week high and 96.49 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 39.02 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 51.61.

graph_BASF

At 11:52 hrs BASF India was quoting at Rs 2,014, up Rs 48.80, or 2.48 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

