you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 04, 2018 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of Maharashtra surges 7%, to raise Rs 650cr by way of preferential allotment to GoI

The bank will fix the issue price for the said preferential allotment of shares to the government as on January 17.

 
 
Shares of Bank of Maharashtra added more than 7 percent intraday Thursday as company is going to raise equity capital of Rs 650 crore.

The company's board of directors at their meeting held on January 3, 2018 considered and approved the proposal of raising of equity capital up to Rs 650 crore by way of preferential allotment in favour of government.

The bank will fix the issue price for the said preferential allotment of shares to the government as on January 17.

At 11:11 hrs Bank of Maharashtra was quoting at Rs 23.85, up Rs 0.80, or 3.47 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 40.70 and 52-week low Rs 20.80 on 04 May, 2017 and 18 December, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 41.4 percent below its 52-week high and 14.66 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

