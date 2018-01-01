App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 01, 2018 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of India gains 5% on capital infusion of Rs 2,257 crore by govt of India

The bank has received infusion of Rs 2257 crore from Government of India in the form of common equity tier- 1 capital, which is being kept as share application money and would be allotted after following due procedure/conditions for allotment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Bank of India added nearly 5 percent intraday Monday as it has received fund from government of India.

The bank has received infusion of Rs 2257 crore from Government of India in the form of common equity tier- 1 capital, which is being kept as share application money and would be allotted after following due procedure/conditions for allotment.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 216.70 and 52-week low Rs 103.00 on 17 November, 2017 and 29 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.37 percent below its 52-week high and 67.52 percent above its 52-week low.

The share gained more than 63 percent in the last one year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.