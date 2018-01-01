Bank of India gains 5% on capital infusion of Rs 2,257 crore by govt of India

Shares of Bank of India added nearly 5 percent intraday Monday as it has received fund from government of India.

The bank has received infusion of Rs 2257 crore from Government of India in the form of common equity tier- 1 capital, which is being kept as share application money and would be allotted after following due procedure/conditions for allotment.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 216.70 and 52-week low Rs 103.00 on 17 November, 2017 and 29 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.37 percent below its 52-week high and 67.52 percent above its 52-week low.

The share gained more than 63 percent in the last one year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil