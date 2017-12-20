App
Dec 20, 2017 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of India falls 5% after RBI puts bank under Prompt Corrective Action

RBI has placed the bank under Prompt Corrective Action Framework due to bad asset quality performance.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Bank of India shares fell nearly 5 percent after the RBI has placed the bank under Prompt Corrective Action Framework due to bad asset quality performance.

The state-run lender informed exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India has placed the bank under Prompt Corrective Action Framework, consequent to the onsite inspection under the Risk Based Supervision Model carried out for year ended March 2017, and the report issued thereof.

"This is in view of high net NPA, insufficient CET1 Capital and negative return on assets for two consequent years," the bank said.

It further said this action will contribute to the overall improvement in risk management, asset quality, profitability, efficiency, etc of the bank.

At the end of September quarter, Bank of India's gross non-performing assets stood at 12.62 percent against 13.05 percent in previous quarter while net NPAs were at 6.47 percent against 6.7 percent on sequential basis.

CET 1 ratio, a core equity capital of the bank compared with its total risk-weighted assets, was at 7.21 percent in September quarter, declined from 7.28 percent in June quarter and 7.93 percent in Q2FY17.

Bank of India is the ninth lender placed under Prompt Corrective Action Framework by the RBI, after Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, UCO Bank, Central bank of India, IDBI bank, Dena Bank, United Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra.

At 14:31 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 174.25, down Rs 7.10, or 3.92 percent on the BSE.

