Bajaj Corp touched 52-week high post Q3 numbers

Shares of Bajaj Corp touched 52-week high of Rs 525, gaining 6 percent intraday Thursday as the company has reported marginal decline in its Q3 profit, while revenue increased by 11 percent.

The company's Q3 (Oct-Dec) net profit was down 4.5 percent at Rs 55.2 crore against Rs 57.8 crore, in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, revenue of the company rose 11.3 percent at Rs 208.1 crore versus Rs 187 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 10.8 percent at Rs 67.8 crore and EBITDA margin was at 32.6 percent.

The company has recommended an interim dividend of 1200 percent i.e. Rs 12 per share.

The dividend will be credited / dispatched to the equity shareholders of the company from January 31, 2018 onwards.

