Bajaj Corp gains 3% on launch of new product

Shares of Bajaj Corp gained 3.6 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of launching new product.

The company has launched new product Bajaj Coco Jasmine Hair oil in the domestic market on January 22.

The product has been launched under the hair care segment.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 525 and 52-week low Rs 342.50 on 11 January, 2018 and 30 May, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.76 percent below its 52-week high and 45.99 percent above its 52-week low.

The share gained 29.6 percent in the last one year.

At 11:12 hrs Bajaj Corp was quoting at Rs 500, up Rs 11.70, or 2.40 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil