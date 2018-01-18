Bajaj Auto rises 1%; Axis Capital upgrades to buy, target raises to Rs 3,905

Bajaj Auto | Motorcycle sales grew by 6% to 112,930 units vs 106,665 units sold in December 2016.

Shares of Bajaj Auto rose 1.3 percent intraday Thursday as broking house Axis Capital upgraded the stock to buy from hold rating and also raised target price from Rs 3,503 to Rs 3,905 per share.

According to the firm, the strong growth on the three wheelers segment is likely to continue as company foray into electric vehicles starting with 3Ws.

On the motorcycles front, the company is banking on new launches, while premium bikes triumph could be a game changer, said Axis Capital.

The company's exports is recovering from low base.

The broking firm expect volumes/earnings to grow at a CAGR of 13 percent/20 percent over FY18-20 given the better mix.

The company sold 2,92,547 units in December 2017 against 2,25,529 units in December 2016, a growth of 30 percent.

At 11:20 hrs Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 3,221.65, up Rs 36.75, or 1.15 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil