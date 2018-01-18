App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 18, 2018 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Auto rises 1%; Axis Capital upgrades to buy, target raises to Rs 3,905

The broking firm expect volumes/earnings to grow at a CAGR of 13 percent/20 percent over FY18-20 given the better mix.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Bajaj Auto | Motorcycle sales grew by 6% to 112,930 units vs 106,665 units sold in December 2016.
Bajaj Auto | Motorcycle sales grew by 6% to 112,930 units vs 106,665 units sold in December 2016.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Bajaj Auto rose 1.3 percent intraday Thursday as broking house Axis Capital upgraded the stock to buy from hold rating and also raised target price from Rs 3,503 to Rs 3,905 per share.

According to the firm, the strong growth on the three wheelers segment is likely to continue as company foray into electric vehicles starting with 3Ws.

On the motorcycles front, the company is banking on new launches, while premium bikes triumph could be a game changer, said Axis Capital.

The company's exports is recovering from low base.

The broking firm expect volumes/earnings to grow at a CAGR of 13 percent/20 percent over FY18-20 given the better mix.

The company sold 2,92,547 units in December 2017 against 2,25,529 units in December 2016, a growth of 30 percent.

At 11:20 hrs Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 3,221.65, up Rs 36.75, or 1.15 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.