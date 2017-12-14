App
Dec 14, 2017 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Axis Bank gains as Prabhudas Lilladher upgrades stock to buy, sees 44% upside

The brokerage said that the re-rating on stock was warranted in valuations.

Axis Bank gained nearly one percent after Prabhudas Lilladher upgraded the stock to buy from reduce and raised target price to Rs 654.

The hike in price target is from the level of Rs 454, which implies a massive upside of 44 percent.

Further, the issue of high slippages and credit costs overshadowed all the positives.

Further, the issue of high slippages and credit costs overshadowed all the positives.

It also sees ROAs improving from 0.8% in FY18 to over 1.6% in FY20.

The stock was in the news recently when Nomura maintained its buy call on the stock.

Global research firm Nomura has maintained its buy call on Axis Bank, but cut its target price to 620 from Rs 640.

The reduction in target price implies a downside of around 3 percent.

The firm believes PPOP/asset is readjusting downwards to a new normal, the brokerage believes.

It expects normalised RoEs of 15-15.5 percent for the bank.

The stock had recently rallied on debt repayment by Essar Group through sale of BPO business.

The Essar Group will repay debt of various financial institutions including Axis Bank through BPO business sale proceeds.

At 13:03 hrs Axis Bank was quoting at Rs 537.55, up Rs 2.60, or 0.49 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 539.90 and an intraday low of Rs 534.90.

