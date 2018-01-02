Auto sales: Motilal terms Maruti wholesales to be below estimates, TVS beats St

With several companies declaring their sales figures for December, brokerage house Motilal Oswal has come up with a report on the overall trends.

It highlighted that Maruti’s December wholesales at 1.3 lakh units were below estimates. While the company’s domestic volumes were up 12 percent year on year at 1.9 lakh, it was led by growth in compact and UV segments.

Meanwhile, in case of Eicher Motors, the December output could have been impacted by capacity transitioning at Thiruvottiyur.

In the two-wheeler space, TVS Motor’s sales were above estimates at 2.56 lakh units. It maintains a neutral rating on the stock, while it has maintained a buy on Eicher Motors, M&M and Maruti Suzuki.

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today reported 10.3 per cent increase in total sales at 1,30,066 units in December 2017 compared to 1,17,908 units in the same month of 2016. The company's domestic sales stood at 1,19,286 units, up 12.1 per cent from 1,06,414 units in December 2016, MSI said in a statement.

TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a 39 percent increase in total sales at 2,56,909 units in December. The company had sold a total of 1,84,944 units in the similar month of the previous year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.