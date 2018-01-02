App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 02, 2018 11:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto sales: Motilal terms Maruti wholesales to be below estimates, TVS beats St

Meanwhile, in case of Eicher Motors, the December output could have been impacted by capacity transitioning at Thiruvottiyur.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

With several companies declaring their sales figures for December, brokerage house Motilal Oswal has come up with a report on the overall trends.

It highlighted that Maruti’s December wholesales at 1.3 lakh units were below estimates. While the company’s domestic volumes were up 12 percent year on year at 1.9 lakh, it was led by growth in compact and UV segments.

Meanwhile, in case of Eicher Motors, the December output could have been impacted by capacity transitioning at Thiruvottiyur.

In the two-wheeler space, TVS Motor’s sales were above estimates at 2.56 lakh units. It maintains a neutral rating on the stock, while it has maintained a buy on Eicher Motors, M&M and Maruti Suzuki.

related news

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today reported 10.3 per cent increase in total sales at 1,30,066 units in December 2017 compared to 1,17,908 units in the same month of 2016. The company's domestic sales stood at 1,19,286 units, up 12.1 per cent from 1,06,414 units in December 2016, MSI said in a statement.

TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a 39 percent increase in total sales at 2,56,909 units in December. The company had sold a total of 1,84,944 units in the similar month of the previous year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.