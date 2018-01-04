Aurionpro Solutions touches 52-week high on sale of IAM business unit

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions touched 52-week high of Rs 283.50, adding 14.5 percent Thursday as its subsidiary entered into agreement to sale its IAM business.

Cyberinc, a subsidiary of Aurionpro Solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement with KPMG LLP, USA, for sale of its Identity and Access Management (IAM) business.

The said transaction is expected to close on January 31, 2018.

The proposed sale will require participation of Cyberinc US, UK, Australia and Aurionpro India.

Cyberinc's IAM business contributed to about Rs 172 crore in global revenue during the fiscal year FY 16-17 and India revenue stood at Rs 22 crore or about 10 percent of the Indian entity for the same period.

The aggregate purchase price will be around Rs 217.6 crore, all cash and exclude the product - Cyberinc Entitlement Server.

The divestiture is in line with aurionPro strategy of simplifying and sharpening focus on its core growth areas - Digital Innovation, Banking and Cybersecurity.

At 11:34 hrs aurionPro Solutions was quoting at Rs 270.80, up Rs 23.05, or 9.30 percent on the BSE.

