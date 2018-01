On January 11, 2018 Astute Investments sold 6,13,000 shares of Menon Bearings at Rs 110.04 on the BSE and sold 7,67,295 shares at Rs 110.17 on the NSE.

On Thursday, Menon Bearings ended at Rs 110.05, down Rs 0.45, or 0.41 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 123 and 52-week low Rs 71 on 08 January, 2018 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 10.53 percent below its 52-week high and 55 percent above its 52-week low.