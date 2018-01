On January 8, 2018 Astute Investments bought 22,16,895 shares of Menon Bearings at Rs 100.50 on the BSE.

However, Sucheta Nitin Menon sold 22,42,848 shares at Rs 100.50.

On Monday, Menon Bearings ended at Rs 116.75, up Rs 10.30, or 9.68 percent on the BSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 123.