you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 02, 2018 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland gains 3% on 79% jump in December sales number

The company has sold 19,253 vehicles in December 2017 against 10,731 vehicles in December 2016, growth of 79 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Ashok Leyland advanced 3.5 percent intraday Tuesday as the company has registered 79 percent growth in December 2017 sales volume.

The company has sold 19,253 vehicles in December 2017 against 10,731 vehicles in December 2016, growth of 79 percent.

The total sales includes sale of Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) of 15,950 vehicles in December 2017 against 8,782 in December 2016, growth of 82 percent.

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) sales also registered 69 percent increase to 3,303 vehicles versus 1,949 vehicles, YoY.

graph_ashok

At 12:20 hrs Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 122.60, up Rs 3.75, or 3.16 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

