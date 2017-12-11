Arvind shares rally 5% after CLSA ups target by 22% on strong growth in textiles, B&R

Arvind share price jumped nearly 5 percent intraday Monday after global research house raised target price on the stock by 22 percent from its previous target.

CLSA has maintained its buy rating on the stock and increased target price to Rs 538 (from Rs 440 per share), implying 24.7 percent potential upside from Friday's closing price.

The research house sees business getting stronger both in textiles & Brand & Retail segments, which accounts for 55 percent and 39 percent of total revenue in Q2FY18, respectively.

It values company's B&R business at a 22x EV/EBITDA.

The research house said cash flow from brands business is critical to its rerating. Value unlocking depends on Brand & Retail (B&R) business is being able to fund its own growth, it added.

Arvind had announced demerger of its B&R business into Arvind Fashions and Engineering business into Anup Engineering as these business are financially self-sufficient to drive growth. Arvind shareholders will get one equity share of Arvind Fashion for every five shares held and 1 equity share of Anup Engineering for every 27 shares held.

CLSA, however, reduced its FY18/19 EPS estimates by 16/2 percent.

Arvind recorded nearly 13 percent growth year-on-year in Q2 revenue, with textile business growing 1 percent and Brand & Retail 34.6 percent while profit growth was 14 percent.

Established in 1931, Arvind sells international brands such as Tommy Hilfiger (JV), Arrow, Calvin Klein (JV), US Polo Associate, Billabong, Geoffrey Beene etc. It has a strong distribution network of 1,224 stores with a retail space of close to 2 million square feet.

At 12:03 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 443.25, up Rs 11.80, or 2.73 percent on the BSE.