Apollo Tyres, BLS International among stock recommendations from Anand Rathi

BLS International reported a strong set of numbers in 1QFY18. Revenue grew by 57%, EBITDA grew by 468% with margins expanding 1605bps at 26% on y-o-y.
- One of the world’s largest visa, passport and consular outsourcing services provider for governments and their diplomatic missions worldwide.
- The asset-light model, coupled with a key focus on further expanding its margins, has helped BLS to deliver strong all-around performance
- In FY2017-18E, several foreign mission tenders are likely to be submitted and BLS is prequalified to bid for these global tenders in the pipeline
- We expect BLS revenue to grow at CAGR of 36% between FY17-19 led by strong growth from e-Punjab project and Spain along with new contract wins and strong pipeline.
- At CMP the stock is trading at 22x FY18E and 19.7x FY19E. We initiate our coverage on BLS International ltd. with “BUY” recommendation and target price of Rs.310 per share.
- DNL is one of the leading global players for several niche chemical products used in - Colorants, Petrochemicals, Agrochemicals, Rubber, Pharmaceuticals, Paper, Textile
- DNL has recently increased its focus on adding high value products. (Greenfield expansion plan at Dahej, Gujarat for manufacturing phenol (2, 00,000 ton/year) and acetone (1, 20,000 T/year).
- With the completion of its Phenol project, the top line for the company is expected to almost get doubled by FY-19E.
- Also, due to India’s heavy dependence on the imports due to lack of domestic production capacity and imposition of around 7.5% cumulative anti dumping duties, the macro scenarios for the domestic market looks promising for the company.
- At CMP, the stock is trading 27x time FY18E and 11.3x FY19E earnings. We recommend BUY on Deepak Nitrite Limited with a target price of Rs.264 per share.
CMP 248 Target 317
- Coming quarters are expected to see a combination of lower rubber prices and re-stocking in Apollo Tyres’ India business, leading to revenue acceleration and a higher margin
- we expect profitability to improve sequentially given a 12% drop in the price of rubber. While the Hungary plant is expected to be a drag on EBIT in the next two quarters, management expects stability from Q4 FY18.
- The company’s plan to expand the Q1 FY18 capacity of the Chennai plant (of 8,000 tyres a day) to around 12,000 is expected to drive revenue growth in FY18 and FY19.Also, the Hungary plant, which manufactures car tyres, is expected to be ramped up to 16,000 tyres a day by FY19
- According to the company, this plant would be more profitable than the one in the Netherlands, and thus be margin accretive from FY19.
- We expect revenue to clock a 13% CAGR over FY17-19 .With this, we expect the FY19 margin to come in at 14%, an 80bp expansion y/y.
- With higher interest costs and depreciation, we expect earnings to register a 10% CAGR, leading to an EPS of `26.1. We recommend a Buy at a price target of Rs.366 (14x FY19e EPS).