Anil Ambani-led Reliance firms extend gains post RCom debt rejig plan

Shares of Anil Ambani-led Reliance firms rose 2-31 percent intraday on Tuesday on the back of announcements related to debt reduction issues.

Reliance Communications, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Capital and Reliance Power gained big on the back of this announcement.

In a press conference, Ambani announced that the firm will announce the strategic debt restructuring (SDR) and have achieved full resolution for the company. “There will be no equity conversion for lenders and zero write-off to lenders,” he told mediapersons in Mumbai.

Further, he said that the company will reduce Reliance Communications’ debt by Rs 25,000 crore and the transactions will be closed in a phased manner between January and March 2018.

Ambani further highlighted that there are asset monetization plans in place and that the valuation of development potential of 125 acres at Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge Centre (DAKC) is at Rs 25,000 crore. The overall debt, he said, will come down to Rs 6,000 crore.

Highlighting the tough times that the company went through, he said that the company had faced mild headwinds due to recent pleas at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and that it was a challenge to get global and domestic banks converge on the same path.

At 15:05 hrs Reliance Communications was quoting at Rs 20.75, up Rs 4.44, or 27.22 percent. Reliance Power was quoting at Rs 43.25, up Rs 1.70, or 4.09 percent. Reliance Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 542.65, up Rs 14.85, or 2.81 percent. Reliance Capital was quoting at Rs 518.50, up Rs 33.60, or 6.93 percent.