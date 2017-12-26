App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 26, 2017 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anil Ambani-led Reliance firms extend gains post RCom debt rejig plan

Reliance Communications gains over 48 percent in the past one month. Ambani announces plan to bring down debt to Rs 6,000 crore for the telecom company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Anil Ambani-led Reliance firms rose 2-31 percent intraday on Tuesday on the back of announcements related to debt reduction issues.

Reliance Communications, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Capital and Reliance Power gained big on the back of this announcement.

In a press conference, Ambani announced that the firm will announce the strategic debt restructuring (SDR) and have achieved full resolution for the company. “There will be no equity conversion for lenders and zero write-off to lenders,” he told mediapersons in Mumbai.

Further, he said that the company will reduce Reliance Communications’ debt by Rs 25,000 crore and the transactions will be closed in a phased manner between January and March 2018.

related news

Ambani further highlighted that there are asset monetization plans in place and that the valuation of development potential of 125 acres at Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge Centre (DAKC) is at Rs 25,000 crore. The overall debt, he said, will come down to Rs 6,000 crore.

Highlighting the tough times that the company went through, he said that the company had faced mild headwinds due to recent pleas at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and that it was a challenge to get global and domestic banks converge on the same path.

At 15:05 hrs Reliance Communications was quoting at Rs 20.75, up Rs 4.44, or 27.22 percent. Reliance Power was quoting at Rs 43.25, up Rs 1.70, or 4.09 percent. Reliance Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 542.65, up Rs 14.85, or 2.81 percent. Reliance Capital was quoting at Rs 518.50, up Rs 33.60, or 6.93 percent.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.