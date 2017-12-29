Amulya Leasing gains 5% after promoter sells 35% stake in firm

Amulya Leasing and Finance shares were frozen at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 624.25 on the BSE Friday after the promoter sold stake in the company.

Promoter Sameer Gupta on Thursday sold over 35 percent stake in the firm for more than Rs 98 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Gupta disposed of 17,62,991 shares, amounting to 35.25 percent stake, in the firm.

There were pending buy orders of 277,263 shares, with no sellers available, at 15:23 hours IST.