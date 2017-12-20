App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 20, 2017 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amara Raja Batteries up 4% on commissioning battery plant at Chittoor

The plant will have an ultimate capacity of 17 mn units with an estimated investment of Rs 700 crore taking the total capacity for two-wheelers batteries to 29 million units.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Amara Raja Batteries advanced 4.7 percent intraday Wednesday as it has commissioned its two-wheelers battery plant at the Amara Raja growth Corridor in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

The plant was inaugurated by George R Oliver, Chairman and CEO at Johnson Controls, showcasing another milestone in the successful joint venture between the two companies.

The first phase of the plant was commissioned will have a capacity of 5 mn units.

The plant will have an ultimate capacity of 17 mn units with an estimated investment of Rs 700 crore taking the total capacity for two-wheelers batteries to 29 million units.

It is the most advanced production facility in the country pioneering the use of advanced punched grid making technology for two-wheelers battery manufacturing.

Ramchandra N Galla, Chairman of Amara Raja group said, "This initiative is a step forward for boosting capabilities to match global competitiveness."

"Johnson Controls has always supported our effort to introduce advanced technology and innovative products," he added.

At 10:44 hrs Amara Raja Batteries was quoting at Rs 838.95, up Rs 31.75, or 3.93 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

