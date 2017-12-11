Buy Alkyl Amines Chemicals; target of Rs 287: KRChoksey

KR Choksey's research report on Alkyl Amines Chemicals

Net Income for Q2FY18 came in at INR 1381 mn as against INR 1241 mn for Q2FY17 and INR 1474 mn for Q1FY18; which grew by 11.3% y-o-y but de-grew by 6.3% q-o-q. EBIDTA during the quarter stood at INR 241 mn; up by 20.7% y-o-y and 3.8% q-o-q, while EBITDA margins surged to 17.5%. Operating margins increased by 135 bps y-o-y and 170 bps q-o-q assisted by margin lucrative product mix.

Outlook

We maintain our “BUY” rating on the stock with target price of INR 762 assigning a P/E of 15x on FY20E EPS of 50.8 resulting into an upside of 31.5%.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.