you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 12, 2017 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alembic Pharma up 3% on USFDA nod for Darifenacin that treats overactive bladder

Alembic now has a total of 70 ANDA approvals from the USFDA.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares gained 3 percent intraday Tuesday on receiving approval from the US health regulator for drug that treats overactive bladder.

The pharma company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Darifenacin extended-release tablets, 7.5 mg and 15 mg.

The drug is therapeutically equivalent to Enablex of Allergan Pharmaceuticals.

This drug is used for treatment of overactive bladder with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency and frequency.

Darifenacin tablets has an estimated market size of USD 64 million for 12 months ending December 2016, according to IMS.

Alembic now has a total of 70 ANDA approvals from the USFDA.

At 11:54 hours IST, the stock was trading at Rs 526.15, up 1.5 percent on the NSE.

