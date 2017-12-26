Alembic Pharma rises 1% as associate company gets USFDA approval for cancer drug

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 1 percent in the early trade on Tuesday as its associate company Rhizen Pharmaceuticals received USFDA approval for cancer drug.

“Rhizen Pharmaceuticals S.A. today announced that USFDA has granted orphan-drug designation for the active moiety of Tenalisib, the company’s highly selective and orally active dual PI3K delta/gamma inhibitor, for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma,” as per BSE release.

Orphan-drug designation is granted to a drug or biological product intended to treat a rare disease in the United States.

At 09:36 hrs Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 531, up Rs 1.65, or 0.31 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 709.30 and 52-week low Rs 469.75 on 23 March, 2017 and 20 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 25.14 percent below its 52-week high and 13.04 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil