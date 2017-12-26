App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 26, 2017 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alembic Pharma rises 1% as associate company gets USFDA approval for cancer drug

Orphan-drug designation is granted to a drug or biological product intended to treat a rare disease in the United States.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 1 percent in the early trade on Tuesday as its associate company Rhizen Pharmaceuticals received USFDA approval for cancer drug.

“Rhizen Pharmaceuticals S.A. today announced that USFDA has granted orphan-drug designation for the active moiety of Tenalisib, the company’s highly selective and orally active dual PI3K delta/gamma inhibitor, for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma,” as per BSE release.

Orphan-drug designation is granted to a drug or biological product intended to treat a rare disease in the United States.

At 09:36 hrs Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 531, up Rs 1.65, or 0.31 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 709.30 and 52-week low Rs 469.75 on 23 March, 2017 and 20 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 25.14 percent below its 52-week high and 13.04 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.