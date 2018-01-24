Alembic hits 52-week high on buyback, strong Q3 numbers

Share price of Alembic touched 52-week high of Rs 72, gaining more than 8 percent intraday Wednesday on strong Q3 numbers and buyback approval.

The company at its meeting held on January 23, approved the proposal for buyback of 1,02,50,000 fully paid up equity shares of the company at a price not exceeding Rs 80 per equity share payable in cash.

The fully paid-up equity shares representing up to 3.84 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company, company said in BSE filing.

The consideration excludes transaction costs viz fees, brokerage, applicable taxes such as securities transaction tax, goods and services tax, stamp duty, it added.

The company's Q3 (Oct-Dec) net profit increased by percent at Rs 5.56 crore against Rs 68 lakh in the same quarter last fiscal.

At 11:26 hrs Alembic was quoting at Rs 69.45, up Rs 2.95, or 4.44 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil