App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 24, 2018 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alembic hits 52-week high on buyback, strong Q3 numbers

The company at its meeting held on January 23, approved the proposal for buyback of 1,02,50,000 fully paid up equity shares of the company at a price not exceeding Rs 80 per equity share payable in cash.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Alembic touched 52-week high of Rs 72, gaining more than 8 percent intraday Wednesday on strong Q3 numbers and buyback approval.

The company at its meeting held on January 23, approved the proposal for buyback of 1,02,50,000 fully paid up equity shares of the company at a price not exceeding Rs 80 per equity share payable in cash.

The fully paid-up equity shares representing up to 3.84 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company, company said in BSE filing.

The consideration excludes transaction costs viz fees, brokerage, applicable taxes such as securities transaction tax, goods and services tax, stamp duty, it added.

The company's Q3 (Oct-Dec) net profit increased by percent at Rs 5.56 crore against Rs 68 lakh in the same quarter last fiscal.

graph_alembic

At 11:26 hrs Alembic was quoting at Rs 69.45, up Rs 2.95, or 4.44 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.