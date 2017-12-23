Ajanta Pharma gains 4% after Motilal Oswal sees 23% upside on likely earnings improvement from FY18

Ajanta Pharma shares gained nearly 4 percent intraday Thursday after Motilal Oswal raised its target price on the stock to Rs 1,790 (from Rs 1,606 per share), implying a potential upside of 23 percent.

"We remain positive on Ajanta Pharma, driven by its superior performance in the emerging markets of India, Asia and Africa. Strong filing pace would enable a better performance in the US market over the medium term. We roll forward our price target to 12-month forward earnings and revise price target to Rs 1,790," the research house said while maintaining Buy rating on the stock.

After having an interaction with Ajanta Pharma management, Motilal Oswal said, "With enough levers in place across business segments, the company appears confident about returning to the growth path FY19 onward after a trough in FY18."

It estimates a CAGR of 14 percent in sales and 11 percent in PAT over FY17-20 (as against 9 percent CAGR in sales and 6 percent CAGR in PAT over FY16-18), led by an improvement in the overall business environment in the emerging markets and the company’s superior execution.

Inventory has been gradually restoring post GST roll-out from very low levels, and the streamlining of supply-side system is leading to sustained better offtake in domestic formulation (DF). Ajanta Pharma is building a facility at Guwahati to reduce outsourcing, and thus, ensure better administrative control/compliance and also enjoy tax benefits, the research house said.

Although only five ANDAs were filed for the US market in first half of FY18, the company has maintained its guidance of 10-15 filings over FY18.

After declining sharply in Q2FY18, US sales are expected to pick up, led by the launch of recently approved products and increased traction in existing products, Motilal Oswal said.

The company has maintained its guidance of 15-20 percent YoY lower sales in FY18 due to lower allocation from the Global Fund.

Ajanta has been selected as a supplier in the institutional anti-malaria business from the Global Fund, but is yet to obtain orders, the research house said.

The pharma company has incurred capex of Rs 175 crore in FY18 till date. It also remains on track to incur overall capex of Rs 300 crore in FY18.

At 14:48 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,510.45, up Rs 45.95, or 3.14 percent on the BSE.