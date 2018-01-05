Ahluwalia Contracts jumps 6% on bagging construction orders worth Rs 395 cr

Ahluwalia Contracts India shares rallied 6 percent intraday Friday on receiving construction orders worth Rs 395.21 crore.

The orders are for construction of institutional & commercial including electrical, plumbing & firefighting services.

"New orders worth Rs 314.67 crore for construction of superstructure & infrastructure for 2400 seater indoor auditorium works at Alipore, Kolkata (West Bengal) and worth Rs 80.54 crore for civil & allied work at Noida," it explained.

The total order inflow during the FY17-18 stands at Rs 1,261.89 crore, it added.

At 12:28 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 386.55, up Rs 14.20, or 3.81 percent on the BSE.