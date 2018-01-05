App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 05, 2018 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ahluwalia Contracts jumps 6% on bagging construction orders worth Rs 395 cr

The orders are for construction of institutional & commercial including electrical, plumbing & firefighting services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ahluwalia Contracts India shares rallied 6 percent intraday Friday on receiving construction orders worth Rs 395.21 crore.

The orders are for construction of institutional & commercial including electrical, plumbing & firefighting services.

"New orders worth Rs 314.67 crore for construction of superstructure & infrastructure for 2400 seater indoor auditorium works at Alipore, Kolkata (West Bengal) and worth Rs 80.54 crore for civil & allied work at Noida," it explained.

The total order inflow during the FY17-18 stands at Rs 1,261.89 crore, it added.

At 12:28 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 386.55, up Rs 14.20, or 3.81 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.