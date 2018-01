While weakness in some sectors like real estate is visible, services and infrastructure sentiment is expected to improve in Q4. The overall business scenario is also expected to improve.

On January 8, 2018 Adawi Investments Holdings sold 28,81,000 shares of Sobha at Rs 600.22 on the NSE and sold 12,79,000 shares at Rs 599.47 on the BSE.

On Monday, Sobha ended at Rs 598.30, down Rs 6.60, or 1.09 percent.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 687 on the BSE.