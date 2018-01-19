Adani Ports gains 3.5% on good December quarter show; CLSA, Citi maintain buy

Shares of Adani Ports gained over 3.5 percent intraday on Friday as investors reacted positively to the December quarter performance.

The company reported a 19.51 percent jump in its consolidated profit at Rs 1,001 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017. The logistics arm of Adani Group had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 837.58 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

Brokerages were upbeat on the stock and believed that the stock was well placed for better moves ahead.

Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 575

Citi said that the firm is one of our top picks in India infrastructure/logistics. Further, it said that the company reported well-rounded and strong third quarter earnings.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 505

The brokerage observed that port volume rebounded in Q3. It added that peaked capex & likely improved FCF may lead of tripling of dividend by FY19. It raised FY18 PAT estimates by 5 percent.

The stock gained 6 percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain was a little over 1 percent.

At 11:12 hrs Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was quoting at Rs 428.00, up Rs 13.65, or 3.29 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 429.10 and an intraday low of Rs 415.90.