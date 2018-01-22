Accumulate Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4900: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ultratech Cement

Ultratech (UTCEM) reported Q3FY18 earnings below our expectation due to lower than expected realisations. Though it missed our realisations estimates, a big positive surprise on volume growth compensated to a significant extent. We believe that current quarter don’t reflect the steady run‐rate of realisations and hence, we keep our earnings estimates unchanged for FY18E/FY19E. Given the strong pipeline of capacity addition (11mn tonnes (t) in next two years), smooth merger of JPA plants and quality operations, UTCEM is best placed to exploit the recovery in demand.

Outlook

We maintain Accumulate with TP of Rs4,900, EV/EBITDA of 16x FY20E.

