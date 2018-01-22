App
Jan 22, 2018 04:25 PM IST

Accumulate Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4900: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Ultratech Cement with a target price of Rs 4900 in its research report dated January 22, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ultratech Cement


Ultratech (UTCEM) reported Q3FY18 earnings below our expectation due to lower than expected realisations. Though it missed our realisations estimates, a big positive surprise on volume growth compensated to a significant extent. We believe that current quarter don’t reflect the steady run‐rate of realisations and hence, we keep our earnings estimates unchanged for FY18E/FY19E. Given the strong pipeline of capacity addition (11mn tonnes (t) in next two years), smooth merger of JPA plants and quality operations, UTCEM is best placed to exploit the recovery in demand.


Outlook
We maintain Accumulate with TP of Rs4,900, EV/EBITDA of 16x FY20E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

