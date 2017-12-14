App
Dec 14, 2017 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Titan Company; target of Rs 867: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Titan Company has recommended accumulate rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 867 in its research report dated December 06 2017

 
 
Geojit's research report on Titan Company


Titan reported solid performance in Q2FY18 with a robust standalone revenue growth of 30% YoY driven by stellar performance of jewellery segment. Despite the impact of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and GST, Jewellery segment witnessed a stupendous growth of 36% YoY due to up-stocking on account of festive season. EBITDA grew impressively by 55% YoY with 200bps improvement in EBITDA margin to 12.4% in Q2FY18 owing to the benefit of operating leverage and better cost management.

Outlook

We expect revenue & PAT to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% and 28.1% respectively over FY17-20E. Strong growth potential and market share gains owing to renewed focus on wedding & studded jewellery commands premium valuation. Upgrade to ‘ACCUMULATE’ with a revised TP of Rs. 867 based on 45xFY20E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

