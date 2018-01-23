App
Days hours minutes
Jan 23, 2018 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate L&T Technology, target Rs 1,170; new client relationships to scale up: Elara Capital

According to broking house the company's broad portfolio and deep expertise are driving the growth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of L&T Technology Services added 2.4 percent intraday Tuesday as brokerage house Elara Capital has initiated accumulate rating with a price target of Rs 1,170.

In bull case scenario the firm is expecting a price target of Rs 1,560.

According to broking house the company's broad portfolio and deep expertise are driving the growth.

The firm is expecting new client relationships to scale up gradually.

The company is helping in domain expertise and client access.

The company's revenue, operating income and net profit compounding at 17.4 percent, 25.2 percent and 22.5 percent respectively over the financial years through March 2020. The faster growth will lead to earnings upgrade, it added.

At 11:32 hrs L&T Technology Services was quoting at Rs 1,044.50, up Rs 21.10, or 2.06 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

