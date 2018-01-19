App
Jan 19, 2018 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Infosys; target of Rs 1238: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 1238 in its research report dated January 13, 2018.

Arihant Capital's research report on Infosys


Revenues grew year-on-year by 8.0% in USD terms; 5.8% in constant currency terms. Revenues grew sequentially by 1.0% in USD terms; 0.8 % in constant currency terms. Operating margin improved to 24.3% from 24.2% in Q2 18. EPS at Rs 22.5, year-on-year growth of 39% and sequential growth of 38%. EPS of Rs 22.5 includes positive impact of Rs 6.29 from Advance Pricing Agreement (APA) with the US IRS. 9 months year-on-year revenue growth at 6.5% in USD terms; 5.6% in constant currency terms. Cash flow from operating activities were at Rs 4257 crore, compared to Rs 2831 cr in Q2 18. Standalone attrition declined to 15.8% from 17.2% in Q2 18.

Outlook
Even in weak quarter and after lot of head winds, new management of Infosys has maintained its good and stable run by maintaining its margins. We expect Infosys to perform well in the coming quarter under the new management and have assigned a PE of 16.5x to its FY19E EPS of Rs 75 and have arrived at fair value of Rs 1,238 per share. At CMP Rs 1078 stock trades at 14(x) its FY19E earnings. We have Accumulate rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

