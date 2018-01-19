App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 19, 2018 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Infosys; target of Rs 1187: KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 1187 in its research report dated January 15, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on Infosys


Revenue in dollar terms stood at $2,755 Mn, up 1% qoq and 8% yoy. Dollar revenue was below our estimates of $2,770 Mn, primarily owing to furloughs, and shifting of deals to the later period. By Geography: Europe outperformed with a 6.2% qoq growth, followed by North America at 0.7% qoq growth. The growth in the US region remained subdued due to seasonal weakness. By Industry: Insurance led the pack with 7.3% qoq growth, followed by Energy & Utilities which grew 6.5% qoq. Growth in the Banking & Financial Service segment saw a decline of 1.6% largely due to reduction in budget allocation. By Services: Business Process Management (BPM) led the growth pack with a 5.0% qoq growth, followed by Application Maintenance  at 2.3% qoq growth and Consulting  at 3.9% qoq growth.


Outlook
We are giving an “Accumulate” rating on the stock and we are assigning a multiple of 15X to its FY20E EPS of INR 79.1 to arrive at a target price of INR 1,187, an upside of 10% compared to CMP of 1079.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

tags #Buy #Infosys #KR Choksey #Recommendations

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.