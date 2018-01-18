Accumulate IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1900: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on IndusInd Bank

NII, in - line, albeit lower than loan growth (25% YoY) grew 20% YoY ( at ` 1 8 , 94 8 mn during Q3FY18 led by a ccelerati ng retail loan growth (24% YoY). Subsequently, NIM remained stable at 4% in Q3FY18. ▪ Advances during Q3FY18 grew 25% YoY at ` 1 , 285bn led by robust d isbursement in Vehicle Finance at 34% YoY and Commercial Vehicle at 39% YoY. The b ank continues to focus on non - vehicle loans (current share 18% ; targeted share 20% by FY20). ▪ Other income grew 17% YoY at ` 11 , 868mn for the quarter driven by c ore fee income that reported 22% YoY growth. Treasury gains stood tepid for the quarter given the hardening of yields. ▪ Net profit grew 25% YoY (in - line with our expectation) driven by core fee income stood at ` 9 , 362mn and lower provisions which came down 20% QoQ; moderately up 9% YoY at ` 2 , 362mn.

At CMP, the stock trades at 3.8 x P/ABV FY 19 E. We introduce FY20E and envisage 29% earnings CAGR over FY18 - FY20E .

For all recommendations report, click here

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.