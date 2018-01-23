App
Days hours minutes
Jan 23, 2018 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Federal Bank; target of Rs 120: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on Federal Bank with a target price of Rs 120 in its research report dated January 16, 2018.

Arihant Capital's research report on Federal Bank


For the quarter ended Q3 FY18 Federal bank reported strong profitability. The net profit stood at Rs.260 cr vs. Rs.206 cr in the corresponding quarter of the previous year and Rs.264 cr in the sequential quarter.


Outlook


We expect the bank to accelerate CASA accretion and also to focus on digitalization with continuous growth in active digital user and increasing FedMobile transaction volume. At CMP stock trades at P/ABV multiple of 2.0x on FY 19E. We have valued the stock at P/ABV multiple of 2.25x & arrived at fair value of Rs 120 per share and have ‘ACCUMULATE’ rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Arihant Capital #Buy #Federal Bank #Recommendations

