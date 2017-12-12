Accumulate Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 350: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Brigade Enterprises

Strong portfolio of ongoing and planned development projects located in attractive south India property markets with Robust Bangalore market fundamentals and preference for organized players post RERA should aid BEL’s well-balanced portfolio and currently in the process of developing 30 million square feet across seven cities over the next five years. As per management statement in Annual report of FY17 BEL will be launching 11.53 mn. sq. ft. during the FY 2017-18. This will comprise of 5.02 mn. sq. ft. of real estate space, 5.76 mn. sq. ft. of Commercial Space and 0.13 mn. sq. ft. of Hospitality space. BEL entered into an MOU with Intercontinental Hotels to initially set up 10 Holiday Inn Express hotels out of total 20 hotel properties planned across by 2020.

Outlook

Our Conservative SOTP valuation for BEL comes to 350/ Share considering projects that have visibility over next year. We have ‘ACCUMULATE’ rating on this stock.

