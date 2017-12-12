App
Dec 12, 2017 06:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 350: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on Brigade Enterprises with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated December 05, 2017.

Arihant Capital's research report on Brigade Enterprises


Strong portfolio of ongoing and planned development projects located in attractive south India property markets with Robust Bangalore market fundamentals and preference for organized players post RERA should aid BEL’s well-balanced portfolio and currently in the process of developing 30 million square feet across seven cities over the next five years. As per management statement in Annual report of FY17 BEL will be launching 11.53 mn. sq. ft. during the FY 2017-18. This will comprise of 5.02 mn. sq. ft. of real estate space, 5.76 mn. sq. ft. of Commercial Space and 0.13 mn. sq. ft. of Hospitality space. BEL entered into an MOU with Intercontinental Hotels to initially set up 10 Holiday Inn Express hotels out of total 20 hotel properties planned across by 2020.


Outlook
Our Conservative SOTP valuation for BEL comes to 350/ Share considering projects that have visibility over next year. We have ‘ACCUMULATE’ rating on this stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Arihant Capital #Brigade Enterprises #Buy #Recommendations

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

