you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 18, 2018 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Bajaj Corp; target of Rs 540: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Bajaj Corp with a target price of Rs 540 in its research report dated January 15, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Bajaj Corp


A top-line growth of 5.9% could be attributed to a remarkable 8.2% volume growth in the domestic market but was restricted by a dip in CSD sales and in IB. Despite YoY increase in LLP prices, GM grew due to better sales mix. However, EBITDA margins dipped 10bps as a rise in GM was completely offset by 240/90/40bps increase in A&P/employee/other expenses. We believe the volume base is very favorable which will enhance performance Q4FY18 onwards. Further, higher volume growth would present an opportunity to take price hikes in the near term.

Outlook
We have marginally tweaked our FY18E and FY19E earnings at ` 15.4 and ` 19.0 respectively to adjust Q3FY18 performance. Retain ACCUMULATE with a TP of ` 540 considering strong fundamentals and significant valuation discount to its peers.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bajaj Corp #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

