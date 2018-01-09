App
Jan 09, 2018 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ACC, Ambuja Cements, UltraTech up 1% on cement prices hike

UltraTech also raises prices by 12 percent and Sanghi Industries raised cement prices by up to 20 percent in Mumbai.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Cement stocks are in focus after companies raised cement prices in Mumbai by 9-20 percent in January, Cogencis reported, quoting sources.

Major cement players such as ACC, Ambuja Cements raised prices in Mumbai by up to 13 percent in January. UltraTech too hiked prices by 12 percent along with Sanghi Industries .

At 13:39 hrs ACC was quoting at Rs 1,820.95, up 0.16 percent and Ambuja Cements was quoting at Rs 277.50, up 1.19 percent.

UltraTech Cement was quoting at Rs 4,444.55, up Rs 33.75, or 0.77 percent.

