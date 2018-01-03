Aarti Drugs touches new high on buyback proposal

Share price of Aarti Drugs touched 52-week high of Rs 685, surging 7.4 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of buyback proposal.

A meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on January 8, 2018, to consider proposal of buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company including matters related/incidental thereto.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company is closed from today i.e. January 3, 2018 and shall remain closed till January 10, 2018.

At 09:52 hrs Aarti Drugs was quoting at Rs 673, up Rs 35, or 5.49 percent on the BSE.

