you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 27, 2017 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3i Infotech surges 19% on repayment of principal outstanding debt

With this pre-payment, the company has now prepaid 9 months of principal debt to its lenders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
3i Infotech shares touched fresh 52-week high of Rs 6.79, rising 19 percent intraday Wednesday after the company pre-paid Rs 19.50 crore of its principal outstanding debt.

This amount represents 3 monthly installments of the principal amount which were due for repayment on October 31, November 30 and December 31, 2018 as per the terms of the Debt Realignment Scheme (DRS) approved by its lenders.

With this pre-payment, the company has now prepaid 9 months of principal debt to its lenders, the company said.

The company continues to service its lenders on a regular basis from the effective date of implementation of DRS i.e. April 1, 2016.

At 15:25 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 6.70, up Rs 1.00, or 17.54 percent on the BSE.

