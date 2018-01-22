3 stock ideas by Anand Rathi Advisory



PPAP Automotive Limited (“PPAP”) is the principal manufacturer of automotive sealing systems and injection molded products.



PPAP supplies its products to major automotive manufacturers in India like Maruti Suzuki, Honda Cars, Nissan, Toyota, Tata Motors, General Motors, Ford and M&M along with other OEM’s.



Indispensable Product Portfolio and Presence across Key Automotive Clusters in India



New Client Addition to De-Risk Revenue Model and Technical Collaboration, Joint Ventures – Providing Support



We expect PPAP business to report a revenue CAGR of 14.5 % over next two years. The increase in revenue going ahead to be due to expansion of its customer base by judiciously opening capacities closer to auto clusters across North, South and West India.



We initiate our coverage on PPAP Automotive Limited with a BUY rating and a target price of Rs 840 per share.





For FY17, revenue jumped by 16% at Rs.16679.8cr while EBITDA rose by 26% to Rs.2923.1cr. Net profit grew by 57% at Rs. 1833.3cr on y-o-y basis with margin expansion of ~11%.





Management is more optimistic for the growth of herbicide, Next growth driver from the biologic market.





UPL decided to merge its associate company Advanta, a key global player in hybrid seeds, with the objective to gain a closer access to farmers and emerge as a complete crop solutions provider.



Management has guided revenue growth of 12-15% in FY18 with OPM improvement in the range of 50-75bps & capex could be to the tune of INR 1100crs

We continue to maintain our “BUY” rating with target price of Rs. 1095



With ~70% of its product range in ayurved, natural and herbals (ANH) Dabur is amongst largest ayurved and natural-health-care company.





Ahead, we expect this strong trend to continue and company to grow. Though competition from Patanjali is keen, consolidation in the next 3-5 years will make Dabur one of the top companies operating in this category.





At present, in personal-care market, ~40% is herbals, expected to increase to ~50% by FY22. Personal-care, oral-care and skin-care bring the most to herbals.





On the other hand, ayurved health products is expected to clock a 20% CAGR in the next five years.

