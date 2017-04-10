Zinc to trade in 171.1-183.5: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 171.1-183.5.

Zinc prices dropped on profit booking ahead of a meeting between the leaders of China and the United States.

Australian miner South32 Ltd cut's LEAD and ZINC's output forecasts on Thursday after a fire at its Cannington silver and lead mine.

South Korea is seeking 1,000 tonnes of zinc for June arrival.

BUY ZINC APR 2017 @ 176.50 SL 175.00 TGT 177.80-179.00.MCX.

