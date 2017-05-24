May 24, 2017 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Zinc to trade in 169.5-174.1: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc prices ended with gains as support seen after imports rose from China underlining potential shortages.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc
Zinc trading range for the day is 169.5-174.1.
Zinc prices ended with gains as support seen after imports rose from China underlining potential shortages.
Imports of refined zinc to China increased 21% in April to 47,469 tonnes yoy while shipments of ore and concentrates jumped 44%, customs data showed.
Chinese government is moving to curb zinc production, as part of a drive to reduce pollution across the country.SELL ZINC MAY 2017 @ 171.80 SL 172.50 TGT 170.80-169.80.MCX
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.