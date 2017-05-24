Zinc to trade in 169.5-174.1: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 169.5-174.1.

Zinc prices ended with gains as support seen after imports rose from China underlining potential shortages.

Imports of refined zinc to China increased 21% in April to 47,469 tonnes yoy while shipments of ore and concentrates jumped 44%, customs data showed.

Chinese government is moving to curb zinc production, as part of a drive to reduce pollution across the country.

SELL ZINC MAY 2017 @ 171.80 SL 172.50 TGT 170.80-169.80.MCX

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.