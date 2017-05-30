App
May 30, 2017 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zinc to trade in 169-171: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc prices traded in range with holidays in the U.S., U.K. and China slowing trading activity around the world.

Zinc to trade in 169-171: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc


Zinc trading range for the day is 169-171.

Zinc prices traded in range with holidays in the U.S., U.K. and China slowing trading activity around the world.

Market players are looking ahead to this week's U.S. employment report on Friday for further signs of Fed's likely rate hike trajectory through the end of the year.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data show China’s zinc production fell 5.6% year- on-year to 474,000 tonnes in April.

SELL ZINC MAY 2017 @ 170.20 SL 171.80 TGT 168.80-167.00.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Zinc

