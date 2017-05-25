Zinc to trade in 168.6-173.4: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 168.6-173.4.

Zinc dropped tracking LME prices dropped by 0.9 percent lower at $2,635 on concerns that slowing economic growth in China.

This week zinc prices surged on the back of a sustained crackdown in China's polluting steel industry, which fuelled worries about supply.

The global zinc markets fell into a deficit in March after surpluses in February, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed

SELL ZINC MAY 2017 @ 172.50 SL 173.80 TGT 170.80-169.80.MCX.

