Zinc to trade in 168.6-173.4: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc dropped tracking LME prices dropped by 0.9 percent lower at $2,635 on concerns that slowing economic growth in China.
Zinc trading range for the day is 168.6-173.4.
This week zinc prices surged on the back of a sustained crackdown in China's polluting steel industry, which fuelled worries about supply.
The global zinc markets fell into a deficit in March after surpluses in February, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showedSELL ZINC MAY 2017 @ 172.50 SL 173.80 TGT 170.80-169.80.MCX.
