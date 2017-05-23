App
May 23, 2017 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zinc to trade in 168.4-171.6: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc gained on fresh buying as prices gaining support from falling stocks in LME-approved warehouses and dollar weakness.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 168.4-171.6.

Shanghai zinc surged on the back of a sustained crackdown in China's polluting steel industry, which fuelled worries about supply.

China's economy will likely expand around 6.8 percent in the second quarter of 2017, the State Information Center said.

BUY ZINC MAY 2017 @ 169.50 SL 168.00 TGT 170.80-173.00.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

