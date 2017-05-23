Zinc to trade in 168.4-171.6: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 168.4-171.6.

Zinc gained on fresh buying as prices gaining support from falling stocks in LME-approved warehouses and dollar weakness.

Shanghai zinc surged on the back of a sustained crackdown in China's polluting steel industry, which fuelled worries about supply.

China's economy will likely expand around 6.8 percent in the second quarter of 2017, the State Information Center said.

BUY ZINC MAY 2017 @ 169.50 SL 168.00 TGT 170.80-173.00.MCX.

